SUSPECTS IN POLICE CUSTODY

By Bradley Mariori

Lae Metropolitan Commander, Chief Superintendent Chris Kunyanban has confirmed that five suspects who were allegedly involved in stabbing a 29-year-old male bus driver at Ass Mambu in Lae’s Back Road area on Saturday are now in police custody.

He said one of the suspects is still at large and police are yet to arrest him.

Chief Superintendent Kunyanban said that the main suspect allegedly involved in the stabbing to death of the young father of two boys (eight years old and fiver years) is also in police custody.

He says the relatives of the deceased person are now demanding K50, 000 from the relatives of the suspects and it is also understood that some house belonging to the relatives of the suspects have been burnt down following the death of the victim on Saturday.

Kunyanban urged relatives of the victim not to take the law into their own hands and must also see the issue that was created as an isolated one.

He says the killing does not involve all residents at Back Road as it is an isolated one and people must not take sides as police have already taken control of the matter.

He advised the community at the Back Road (Mambu) that those involved in the incident have been taken in by police and let police to deal with the issue.

He said the focus now is to find amicable solutions in a peaceful manner and all suspects involved have to be handed over to police to face the law.

He added that community members living there have to work closely with police to ensure peace is maintained from now on wards.