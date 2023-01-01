O’NEILL RESPONDS TO KAPAVORE’S MOVE

By Samuel Raitano



Former Prime Minister, Ialibu Pangia MP and People’s National Congress (PNC) Party leader Peter O’Neill said there is a disturbing trend in PNG politics, where everyone is worried about personal survival rather than serving the people.



In response to the recent exit from by PNC Party by stalwart Elias Kapavore to join the leading Pangu Pati, O’Neill told this newsroom that it was sad to see MPs being forced to join Government with enormous pressure placed on them by not distributing DSIP fairly and basic services like roads, health and education being compromised because of politics.



“The people deserve to be served regardless of political affiliations.

Only then will you see positive changes in the country,” O’Neill said.



It is understood that Kapavore was Deputy Party Leader for PNC until he made the decision last week upon consultation with his District Development Authority to jump ships due to slow progress in service delivery to his people.



