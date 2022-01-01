Student receives scholarship

What a great way to start off the 2022 Academic Year for The University of Papua New Guinea’s School of Natural and Physical Sciences, in particular, the Earth Sciences Division.

On Thursday February 3rd, the K92 Mining Ltd under leadership of CEO John Lewins presented the K92 Tertiary Scholarship in Geology at the UPNG’s Waigani campus.

Final year Earth Science student , Ephraem Nick was awarded as the 2022 Recipient of the K92 Tertiary Scholarship in Geology. The scholarship was complimented with the Trotsky Benjamin Medal presented Trotsky Benjamin, Superintendent-Mine Geology, a senior staff and the longest standing member of K92 Mining Ltd.

Awardee Ephraem Nick congratulated by K92 Mining Ltd CEO

The presentation was witnessed by UPNG Vice-Chancellor, Professor. Frank Griffin, the Executive Dean of the School of Natural and Physical Sciences, Professor Simon Saulei, the Divisional Head of the Earth Sciences Division, Associate Professor Joseph Espi, representatives from the Mineral Resources Authority and the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, staff members and students.

In his remarks, the UPNG VC, Professor Griffin explained that the Earth Sciences Division carries out hands on program to expose students to a wide range of environment from which they can learn practical skills of Geology in Earth Science, in the country, and by extension in the world as well.

He added that the University as part of its 2022-2025 Strategic Plan is promoting the implementation of partnerships and engagements. This Scholarship is a great start for the School of Natural and Physical Sciences, on which the University can build.

In appreciation, Prof Griffin thanked the K92 Mining Ltd for seeing the value in the awardee’s achievements as scholarships such as this are not just scholarships but recognition of the students’ ability to be able to deliver, and also value the program that is provided.

Longtime geologists Trotsky Benjamin presents the Trotsky Benjamin medal to scholarship recipient Ephraem Nick

Executive Dean, Prof. Saulei described the presentation as a rare occasion for the School and the Division to have sponsors from external organisations, and expressed his gratitude to K92 Mining Ltd for the initiative. He hopes that the scholarship presentation is one of many to come in the future.

Meanwhile, CEO and Director of K92 Mining Ltd, Lewins elaborated on the company’s focus which includes education and that they are happy to extend the scholarship initiative, and have plans to continue in the years to come.