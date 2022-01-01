Students Donate to Asarumba Care Centre

The UPNG Madang Student Association delivered their final phase project last week Thursday at the Asarumba Care Centre, Bogia District in Madang province.

The project coordinated by Kurere Matanzana with support from UPNG MSA has been running for three years as they distributed solar lights, built water catchment systems, ran awareness programs and donations to the local communities.

As part of their initiative, this year the UPNG MSA also had extra help other Madang Students from University of Technology and Divine Word University.

The group consisting of fifteen students were able to deliver donations of kitchen utensils and clothes donated by the Madang Town residence.

The students also made presentations of a book drive to the Primary and Elementary schools for the care centre.

The other two care centres will receive reading books for their schools as soon as it arrives from Port Moresby