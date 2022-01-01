Calls for tougher penalties on unlicensed liquor shops in North Fly

by Jim John

Stricter rules should be imposed on shops selling liquor without license in the North Fly District, Western Province.

Few weeks ago, people were been buying alcohol from stores in Kiunga town, including underage youths.

This has been causing social disorder within the community.

Jacob Wobia, ward six councilor of Gii village along Kiunga-Tabubil highway in North Fly District said people in his village, especially youths have been disturbing the community during the festive season.

“I had to stop them. Youths were fighting with each other. During the Christmas and New year’s eve, there were a lot of fights but no one was dead or injured. Despite all these problems, over 1,500 people in my village celebrated peacefully.” he said.

Mr Wobia stressed that town authorities should monitor shops selling liquor without a license as it is one way of reducing disorderly conduct within the community.

He has also called on other community leaders and councilors in North Fly to step up and perform their duties instead of depending on police officers to solve problems arising in the community.

” Leaders can solve problems at the village level before seeking assistance from police in addressing social issues affecting the innocent lives of people in the community. It is a new year and we community leaders too should work hard so that peace and harmony is upheld in the village.” he said.