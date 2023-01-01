STANLEY SAMBAN NEW MEMBER ELECT FOR WEWAK OPEN

By Thelma Allingham

The Wewak Open electorate By-election has ended on a high note as they witnessed the declaration of their new MP, Stanley Muts Samban yesterday evening.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Candidate Stanley Muts Samban won Wewak Open Seat after Exclusion 13 of People’s First Party candidate Dr Dean Woruba.

From the 15 candidates vying for the Wewak Open Seat, SDP Candidates secured the seat with 14,950 votes of which 7,647 votes is from the Primary counts whilst 7303 votes were added as second preferences which gave the total of 14,950.

With the Absolute majority stands at 14,258. SDP candidate Stanley Muts Samban is now the newly elected Member for Wewak Open.

Declaration for the new Member for Wewak Open was done at exactly 4:14pm at Wewak Town Market by the Returning Officer Mr James Piapia yesterday.