By Samantha Solomon

Regarding the locking out of the education staff at the Fin-corp house, Education Minister Jimmy Uguro assured the staff that they will find an office space for them before the 2023 academic year resumes.

He made this statement in a press conference recently.

Minister for Education Jimmy Uguro said the locking out of the staff has affected the movement of the department of education staff but that did not stop them from running the programs through to the end of the 2022 academic year.

Staff locked out were the 1049 staff from the Education Department and also the Teaching Service Commission staff.

The Department owes Grace Columbia Limited which is the Landlord a total of K39 million in rental payments.

Minister Uguro said they have already negotiated what they will do in addressing this issue.