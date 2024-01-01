SPRINT HURDLER TO REPRESENT PNG AT THE WORLD INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sprint hurdler, Adrine Monagi will represent PNG at the World Indoor Championships in the Athletics that will be held in Glasgow, UK from the 1st to the 3rd of March.

Monagi, who has experience running indoors during her US Collegiate career from 2014 to 2017 will run the 60m hurdles event.

Based on the Gold Coast where she is training under a Scholarship Programme facilitated through a three-way partnership between the Oceania Foundation, Griffith University and Oceania Athletics, Monagi has been in consistent form this year in the 100m hurdles and is aiming to improve further this season to make a strong showing at the 2024 Oceania Athletics Area Championships set to take place in Suva, Fiji from the 4th to 8th June, 2024

She will travel to Glasgow with a number of other Pacific Islanders, with Oceania Athletics Performance Manager Alison Fairweather on hand to provide any assistance that the athletes may require.

It will be Monagi’s second world championships, having attended the 2019 outdoor championships in Doha.