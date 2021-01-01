Spot Check Operations Continue in Kimbe

An Immigration led spot check operation in Kimbe yesterday, resulted in the apprehension of over 20 foreign nationals identified with discrepancies in their entry permits.

The random spot checks targeting foreign owned retail and wholesale businesses were carried out with the support from PNG Customs and the Police.

Chief Migration Officer, Stanis Hulahau, said some retail and wholesale businesses are non-compliant and it is fair that spot check operations are fairly conducted in all the provinces to ensure compliance of the Migration laws.

The operations in Kimbe started from Morokea to Hoskins with the apprehension of 2O foreign nationals operating in 14 different locations.

11 of them were penalized under the Migration Act for discrepancies and breach of their visa conditions and were fined.

A total of K60,000 Migration Service Fees and charges were raised into the Immigration Revenue Account.

Mr Hulahau said West New Britain makes significant contributions to the Government’s revenue through agricultural industries and logging and it is one way they can give back to the province by ensuring foreign owned businesses are compliant.