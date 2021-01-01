Unitech students stage peaceful protest over ‘No Jab , No Job’ policy

This morning, students at the Papua New Guinea University of Technology staged a peaceful protest in support of workers who have been affected by the ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy being implemented by companies in Lae.

They marched on campus with placards and banners shouting, “Make vaccine optional. My country, My choice!”

Student Representative Senate (SRS) President Elijah Kapma said forceful vaccination by companies deprive the rights of citizens to freedom of speech, expression, and representation.

“If people are crying saying…no jab, no vaccine…universities, what are we going to do? That’s the kind of question that is provoking us.”







The students then presented a three point petition to Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, and Lae MP, John Rosso who were present to meet with them.

They’ve called for the government to ensure that vaccinations are voluntary, and companies must observe this.

Lae MP, John Rosso will be presenting the petition to Prime Minister, James Marape tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the National Pandemic Controller, David Manning, will be in Lae tomorrow to meet with the Lae Chamber of Commerce as per directives from PM Marape.