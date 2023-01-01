SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONES EXPERT VISITS WESTERN PROVINCE

By Jim John

Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) expert from the Japan Development Institute (JDI), Vice Minister for Mining and Border Development James Donald and Member for North Fly together with the Western Provincial leaders are currently in Kiunga visiting the potential zones for economic development within the province.



Minister Richard Maru and the delegation arrived in Tabubil this morning, and traveled along the Tabubil-Kiunga highway for the expert to make recommendations on certain zones for economic activities.



The Delegation will also visit certain places in Middle Fly , Delta Fly and South Fly Districts this week that will determine the mobilization of economic zones in the near future.



It is understood the experts also visited Madang, Morobe and East New Britain Provinces including proposed Port Moresby Industrial park before visiting Western Province today.