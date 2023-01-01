WEST SEPIK HEALTH AUTHORITY SUPPORTS VACCINE TASKFORCE

A week ago, we gave an update on the travels of the COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce team to selected provinces.

Last week, the Ministerial Vaccine Taskforce from the National Control Centre, led by Deputy Controller and its Executive Director, Dr. Daoni Esorom met with the West Sepik Provincial Health Authority.

Their discussions were surrounding the implementation of effective ways to solve some of the COVID-19 vaccination challenges in the province.

According to a recent media release, as per the mission of the Vaccine Taskforce, it was identified that out of 38 health facilities in West Sepik, 28 had no stock of COVID 19 vaccines, while seven (7) only had access to COVID 19 vaccines. Three (3) facilities neither had COVID 19 vaccines, nor Cold Chain Equipment to store vaccines.

Dr. Daoni Esorom strongly advised the West Sepik Provincial Health Authority advisable to incorporate five priority areas of focus into PHA workplans, which were Surveillance, Laboratory Services, Logistics & Supply, RCCE Activities and Vaccines. These were key areas to ensure the effective delivery of basic health services to the entire population and to manage Public Health Emergency and Safety.

According to Dr Esorom, the COVID-19 Taskforce team will be working alongside leaders and Provincial Health Authorities to ensure Health Facilities are stocked with COVID-19 vaccine by next month.

“We need to take care of our vaccines and ensure they are accessible, given the high costs of vaccines and how it is saving our government so much money with the help of donor partners to make vaccines available for our country”, Dr Daoni Esorom added.