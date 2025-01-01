SPECIAL AUDIT INTO CONNECT PNG INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM SET FOR MARCH

A special audit into Papua New Guinea’s largest infrastructure project, the Connect PNG Programme, is set to begin in March.

The initiative aims to ensure accountability and transparency in the use of public funds.

Acting Chief Secretary to the Government, Ivan Pomaleu, formalized the audit process this week by signing an agreement with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, a global professional services firm, and Norths Projects Ltd, an engineering firm based in Brisbane.

The primary objectives of the audit include ensuring the proper use of public funds, assessing project performance, identifying irregularities, improving efficiency, monitoring compliance with laws and policies, and evaluating the programme’s long-term impact.

Pomaleu emphasized the importance of this review, noting that since the programme’s launch in 2020 and the start of work in 2022, no audit has been carried out.

The audit will be conducted independently under the management of the Department of Prime Minister and NEC’s Internal Audit Branch.

The audit team will conduct physical inspections of Phase One projects across eight provinces.

Pomaleu called on provincial governments and all stakeholders, including project managers and contractors, to support the audit process.

“The outcome of this work will not only benefit the government but also the people of Papua New Guinea,” he stated.

The 20-year Connect PNG Programme is designed to improve road connectivity nationwide, supporting economic growth, social development, and national integration.