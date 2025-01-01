MADANG CPU CONFISCATES K100,000 WORTH CANNABIS

By Louis Maingu

Community Policing Unit of Ambenob Local Level Government in Madang Province have confiscated a huge quantity of marijuana and cannabis drugs worth around K100, 000 in street value during a Dawn Raid conducted in Mis village.

The community policing unit has discovered the illicit items following a tip off from the community members.

According to the CPU, two suspects including the owner of the illegal items escaped into the bush as soon as they noticed the CPU members approach the house they were living in, however, the CPU members managed to confiscate all the illicit drugs that were hidden inside the building.

A CPU leader at Mis village said the drugs were believed to be destined for Jayapura in Indonesia to be exchanged for firearms.

Police Officer in charge of Community Policing Unit in Madang, Senior Sergeant, Nelson Mape relieved that the full name of the prime suspect is Donny Gawi from East Sepik Province, and he was residing with a local from Mis village near Madang town. Whilst he was there and involved in smuggling of drugs into the village and doing his sales.

Meanwhile, The Office of the Madang Provincial Member and Governor, Ramsey Pariwa on Tuesday visited the Ward 4 CPU at Mis village in North Ambenob LLG to present their cash allowance in acknowledgement for their wonderful effort in maintaining law order in their community.

The governor’s project officer thanked and acknowledged the effort of the brave volunteers of Mis village who work at CPU to maintain law and order in the community.

The chairman of the Ward 4 CPU at Mis acknowledged the allowance by the Office of the Governor stating they would continue the pace they are currently going in maintaining law and order in the community.