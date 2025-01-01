DWU PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE GRAND CHIEF SIR MICHAEL SOMARE

By Ken Jacob DWU journalism student

Divine Word University (DWU) students paid tribute to honor and commemorate the life and legacy of the nation’s founding father, the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare at the DWU campus in Madang today.

SRC President Mckoi Malt emphasized the significance of remembering national leaders like the late Sir Michael.

He highlighted Sir Michael’s pivotal role in leading the nation to independence and his unwavering stance against corruption.

“It is crucial for us, as Papua New Guineans, to always remember such figures,” Malt said.

He elaborated on the importance of the event and the key roles Sir Michael played in shaping the nation, describing the true strength that lay within him.

The program featured a poem reading by students, song performances, and a biography reading of Sir Michael .

The students also watched documentary videos that highlighted the life and legacy of the Grand Chief.

As a sign of mourning and respect, all students and staff wore black throughout the event.

The event was conducted in a respectful and meaningful manner, with students showcasing their talents to honor the late leader.

The event was hosted by the Student Representative Council (SRC), and Student Services.