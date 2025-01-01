SP SPORTS AWARDS LAUNCH

South Pacific Brewery in partnership with the PNG Olympic Committee (PNGOC) and PNG Sports Foundation (PNGSF) launched the 2025 SP Sports Awards in Port Moresby yesterday.

This year’s SP Sports Awards, now entering its 33rd edition, will feature 13 categories under the theme, ‘’Legends of Sports: 50 Years of Excellence and Inspiration’’.

The awards will honour and celebrate Papua New Guinea’s outstanding athletes for their achievements in both international and domestic competitions throughout 2024, and also recognize individuals who made a significant impact in their communities through sports last year.

SP Brewery Corporate Affairs Manager John Nilkare highlighted the nomination process and the increase in nominations in 2024.

“The online nomination has proven to be successful resulting in a significant increase compared to previous years. Last year, we received a total of 223 submissions during the nomination period, of which 209 were through our online nomination.”

“Nominations can be submitted through the online portal, via mail, or by hand-delivering entries to the PNG Olympic Committee office,” he added.

The Categories are as follows

Male Athlete of the Year

Female Athlete of the Year

Carbine Club: Team of the Year

Brands Pacific: National Performance of the Year

Community Sports Initiative

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PNG: Junior Male Athlete of the Year

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PNG: Junior Female Athlete of the Year

CPL: Para-Athlete of the Year

Trukai Industries Ltd: Sports Official of the Year

Trukai Industries Ltd: Sports Media of the Year

Sports Photo of the Year

People’s Choice Award

The Biannual Stan Joyce Award.

PNG Olympic Committee President Emma Waiwai said the theme is a tribute to Papua New Guinea’s 50th independence with a focus on the progress of sports.

“This year’s theme holds special significance as we celebrate Papua New Guinea’s 50th anniversary. We reflect on the journey of our sporting legends, whose contributions have inspired generations and elevated PNG’s presence on the international stage.”

PNG Sports Foundation Executive Director Micah James said,

“Let’s commit to making sports a shining example of what’s possible when people from all backgrounds come together in the spirit of competition and camaraderie. Let’s celebrate the rich variety of humanity that sports bring together, and in doing so, creating a more inclusive and energetic sporting community for everyone.

He added that since its inception in 1992, the SP Sports Awards remains a significant platform in Papua New Guinea that recognizes and inspires athletes to reach new heights.