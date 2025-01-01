PNGUOT TO RECEIVE LAPTOPS FROM THEODIST LIMITED

The Papua New Guinea University of Technology will receive a total of 980 laptops from Theodist Limited to support education in Papua New Guinea (PNGUoT).

These laptops will be distributed to first-year students for the 2025 academic year, helping them succeed in their studies and future careers.

The partnership contract signing took place recently and was attended by senior leaders from PNGUoT, the Unitech Special Committee on Procurement, and distinguished guests.

PNGUoT Vice-Chancellor Professor Ora Renagi expressed delight in partnering with Theodist, stating that the institution has a good relationship with Theodist and the contract signing strengthens that partnership.

He added that the partnership with Theodist complements the strides the university is taking to become a world-class university, by improving and expanding online learning, as well as accrediting and benchmarking academic courses to industry standards.

“I am very happy to sign the contract for the procurement of laptops. We have always sourced resources from Theodist but this is the first time we are entering into a contract agreement, and I know this will surely enable us to deliver the best for our students and the university.” Renagi said.

Theodist Chief Executive Officer Kumar Baliah spoke about the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting education in Papua New Guinea.

“At Theodist, education has always been a key part of what we do. For over 50 years, we’ve worked with schools, universities, and communities to provide the tools and resources they need to succeed,” said Mr. Baliah.

“This partnership is an important step in making sure students have the technology they need to do well in school and prepare for the future,” he said.

In addition to providing the laptops, Theodist will also offer ongoing support through its service and repair center in Lae. This means students and staff will have access to help if any issues arise with the laptops throughout the year.

Mr. Baliah also highlighted the importance of Lae in this partnership. “Lae has been a key part of Theodist’s growth, and it’s great that this partnership will strengthen our ties with this community.

Supporting PNGUoT, one of the country’s top universities, is a proud moment for us, and we are happy to contribute to its efforts to help students succeed in today’s digital world.”

The Lae branch, which is fully equipped to handle laptop repairs and support, will play an important role in ensuring the laptops remain reliable for the students. This is just one-way

Theodist is backing this partnership with the resources needed for success.

“We are thankful to PNGUoT’s leadership and the Unitech Special Committee on Procurement for trusting us with this important project,” Mr. Baliah added. “Together, we can empower students, strengthen communities, and help build a better future for Papua New Guinea.” Baliah said.