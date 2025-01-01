PM CHALLENGES CRITICISM BY NOMANE

Prime Minister James Marape has issued a direct challenge to the Member for Chuave, James Nomane, calling on him to show the people of Chuave and Papua New Guinea what he has achieved with the funds allocated to his district.

“I challenge Mr. Nomane to show the people of Chuave and Papua New Guinea what he has achieved with the funds allocated to his district.

Prime Minister Marape said leadership is about action and delivering results, not just rhetoric and Chuave people deserve to see tangible developments, not just political grandstanding.

The Prime Minister said, “The Member for Chuave seems to believe we are a single-task government, but I must educate him that we are a multi-tasking government achieving far more than he could accomplish in five years. NRL is just one of many initiatives we are delivering for PNG. As I reflect on our achievements while en route to my next engagement in Canberra, I recall just a few of the many developments we have undertaken.”

Marape highlighted few developments undertaken by his government include

• Education: Over 100,000 school dropouts have been given a second chance through FODE, and over 10,000 additional students have been placed in tertiary institutions compared to 2018.

• Excellence in Learning: Our Schools of Excellence initiative sends top science and math students to international universities, including those in the USA, China, and India.

• Sports Development: We are opening sports as a career path for young Papua New Guineans, including supporting rugby league. • Labour Mobility: We are expanding employment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.

• SME Development: We have injected over K600 million into banks to provide SME loans, ensuring employment alternatives for those without formal jobs.

• Security Sector Growth: We resumed police and defence recruitment and will soon extend this to CS.

Healthcare: We have delivered the brand-new Enga Hospital, funded counterpart contributions for new Wewak and Goroka Hospitals, and are working on 20 other hospital projects. Over K60 million has been allocated to each PHA over the last five years.

• Cancer Treatment: We reopened the Lae cancer facility and will soon inaugurate a state-of-the-art cancer centre at Port Moresby General Hospital, reducing the need for overseas treatment.

• Economic Growth: The economy has expanded from K79 billion in 2018 to K125 billion in 2024, with record private sector employment, as evidenced by over 34,000 new Nasfund members in 2023.

• Resource Projects: We reopened Porgera with a 51% equity stake, a major improvement from the previous 5%. We are securing over 55% benefits in projects such as Pasca, P’nyang, and Wafi-Golpu.

• Agriculture and Industry: We are promoting local processing of fish and forestry, pushing for food import substitution, and strengthening local rice production.

• Tax Relief: The biggest-ever tax relief package has been implemented, including eliminating tax for those earning under K20,000, removing stamp duty for first-home buyers under K700,000, and abolishing GST on 13 essential household items starting July.

• Infrastructure: Over 4,000 km of roads have been built outside Port Moresby, including major highways like Kiunga-Telefomin, Kikori-Mt Hagen, and Lae-Kerema. Airports in Manus, Kavieng, Tari, Mendi, and Nadzab have been completed, while others like Alotau, Wapenamanda, and Madang are under construction.

• Utilities: We are delivering major power projects, such as the Hagen-Lae and Edevu-Port Moresby power lines.

• Law and Justice: Our reforms include passing the ICAC law, strengthening judicial structures, and restoring police services. For the first time since 1975, we are compensating village court magistrates and councillors.

• Bougainville Peace Process: We are progressing the Bougainville Referendum outcomes and the Bougainville Peace Agreement.

• International Relations: We are enhancing diplomatic partnerships while prioritising PNG’s national interests. “I could list many more, but time does not permit,” said Prime Minister Marape.

He said, “Challenges remain, but our government is actively addressing them rather than merely complaining and bickering, as some opposition members prefer to do.

“While Mr Nomane talks about rugby league, my government is delivering development across all sectors, including a record K15 million development funds for every district in 2024, including Chuave.

I hope he is effectively using the K50 million he has received so far for the benefit of his constituents, rather than just engaging in media commentary.”

“Leadership is about action and context, not just criticism. I urge all young leaders to engage in meaningful service to their electorates while advocating for their positions,” Marape said.