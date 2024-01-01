SP HUNTERS KICK OFF PRE-SEASON TRAINING

By Claire Mauta

The PNG SP PNG Hunters have officially begun their preseason training, gearing up for a strong comeback in the 2025 Host plus Cup. Following a successful 2024 season that saw them reach the preliminary finals,

Head Coach Paul Aiton expressed his eagerness to lead the team to new heights with a revitalized squad.

The Hunters’ first training phase will run from November 3rd to December 18th.

During this time, the coaching team, which includes dedicated assistant coaches Wartovo Puara Jnr and Enoch Maki, will rigorously assess the fitness and skills of both returning players and newly selected recruits.

This preseason is crucial as the coaching staff aims to enhance the squad’s strengths and address areas for improvement before the new season begins.