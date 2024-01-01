NDOH & YWAM SOLIDFY PARTNERSHIP

The National Department of Health (NDoH) and YWAM have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to solidify their partnership in providing services to remote communities in Papua New Guinea.

This agreement will strengthen the alliance aimed at uplifting the national health sector and supporting the country’s vision for sustainable, quality healthcare for all.

Minister for Health Elias Kapavore said, “YWAM Medical Ships – Australia & PNG has been a strategic partner of NDoH since 2010, working together to provide over 2 million health and training services to our remote communities. This partnership reflects our mutual commitment to reaching the furthest corners of PNG with essential health services.”

Mr, Charles Abel, PNG Co-Patron of YWAM MS, emphasized the importance of this partnership in reaching PNG’s national health goals, particularly in providing critical health and training services in remote areas.

“NDoH’s partnership with YWAM MS is a prime example of our national health strategy’s approach to our context. By pooling resources and expertise, we can deliver services that save lives, improve wellbeing and equip local health workers to meet the needs of their communities,” Mr. Abel said.

Managing Director for YWAM MS Ken Mulligan, said, “Our vision aligns closely with that of NDoH, through the National Health Plan 2021 – 2030, especially the desire for ‘health for all -leaving no one behind. Through this shared purpose, we’ve been able to make a tangible difference together and are believing for more to come in the future.”

The MV YWAM PNG is currently serving with the Western Provincial Health Authority, engaging in 19 villages over the past two weeks. Over 800 patients have attended clinics.

YWAM MS is supported by the Australian aid program via the PNG-Australia