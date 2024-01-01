NEW ADMIISTRATION BUILDING FOR TIKANA LLG

New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan described the Tikana Local Level Government as the most progressive LLG in New Ireland and Papua New Guinea.

He made this statement during the opening of the new Tikana administration building and the 3rd- anniversary celebrations of the Tikana Council Chamber at Lossuk in New Ireland province last week.

“Tikana, in the last six years from 2018 until now, my government has spent close to K6million, on Tikana alone. Things did not happen by accident but because of shared commitment, sacrifice, good leadership, and the people of this place. So, it appears that every year Tikana is building something new. You already have staff houses, and you are also planning to set up a police post and create an economic hub here,” said Sir Julius.

“Not one toea was received from the National Government. This is all New Ireland. We can achieve autonomy. We can do it,” added Sir Julius

He also mentioned that the West Coast of Tikana had not been forgotten, and road works are continuing from the Fangalawa junction to Lamusmus all the way to the West coast of Namatanai and Konoagil.

He praised the leadership of Deputy Governor and Tikana President Sammy Missen, ward councillors, maimais, and elders for their foresight and vision in building up the Tikana seat of government.