SOPAS DISTRICT HOSPITAL THEATER CONSTRUCTION

The construction of the new medical theater for the Sopas District Hospital in Wabag District. Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry

Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Dr Lino Tom announced that the construction of a new theater for Sopas District Hospital in Wabag District is nearing its completion stage.

Minister highlighted that the ground floor will host theater while the first floor will have office space, conference rooms and house different consultation clinics.

The medical surgeon turned politician revealed that as initially planned, the new Enga Referral Hospital will be a strictly “teaching, referral specialist hospital” where plans are underway to free it up by building capacity at the districts to retain and absolve all other uncomplicated cases.

Minister added that this major infrastructural developmental will also boost up the image and reputation of the Innovative University of Enga’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences as the Medical Library and the main Nursing Complexes of the Medical Faculty are conveniently located for easy accessibility by medical staff and students alike.

The Wabag District Development Authority is committed to ensuring Sopas District Hospital is a fully equipped district hospital that will better serve the people of Wabag District and the greater Enga Province.