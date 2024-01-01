POPONDETTA DDA SUPPORTS COSTAL COMMUNITIES WITH OUTBOAT MOTORS

Brand new outboard motors and dinghies purchased by Popondetta District Development Authority recently.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Popondetta District Development Authority (PDDA) purchased several outboard motors and dinghies to support Orobay East coastal communities in Songade and Eroro villages.

PDDA Chairman and local MP Richard Masere highlighted that this initiative was part of the PDDA’s effort to encourage and empower the coastal communities to grow and develop their domestic fishing market.

Masere, who is also the Minister for Administrative Services said that with the recent launching of a National Fisheries Authority and Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA) funded fish processing facility at Orobay, the locals can now fish and sell their products to this facility accordingly.

“In line with our District 5 Year Development Plan, the PDDA is empowering and supporting the local fishing communities,” Masere said.

He mentioned that this initiative will be an ongoing program to the local fishing communities throughout the district.

“The fishing villages in the Orobay North Local Level Government will be the next recipients of outboard motors and dinghies scheduled for purchase next year,” Masere said.