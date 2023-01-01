SOMARE INSTITUTE OF LEADERSHIP & GOVERNANCE

By Lindy Suharupa

Parliament passed a Bill in its sitting last Friday, 17th of March, 2022 to amend the Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance (PILAG) Act 2017.

The significant amendment is change of name of the Intuition from Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance to the SOMARE INSTITUTE OF LEADERSHIP AND GOVERNANCE.

The Bill was successfully passed by members from both sides of the House.

The amendment to the PILAG was first established in 1963 as Papua New Guinea Administrative College.

This was then changed to Papua New Guinea Institute of Public Administration as stipulated under the PNG IPA Act 1993.

Twenty- four years later in 2017, the entire Act was repelled and replaced with the Pacific Institute of Leadership & Governance Act 2017, which became fully operational in 2018.

In presenting the Bill to Parliament last Friday, Minister for Public Service Joe Sungi said, “In the process of implementing the legislation, the PILAG Interim Board and the management have encountered certain legal oversights, challenges and gaps in specific provisions of the Act which required it to be amended or repelled.”

“The significant amendment is the change of name of the Institution from Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance to the Somare Institute of Leadership and Governance (PILAG to SILAG).”

In responding to the Bill, Minister for Department of Higher Education Research Science & Technology fully supported the Bill saying all other institutions and statutory bodies should follow suit.

“I’ve observed other institutions of higher learning in universities as well as Technical Colleges, Teacher’s Colleges, Nursing Colleges etc.

“The same can be observed in SOEs departments and Statutory Organizations as well.”

Representing the Opposition side, Member for Pomio, Elias Kapavore also supported the Bill however challenged the appointment of SILAG CEO.

“The CEO must hold a Doctorate or PhD level to lift the credibility and the standard of this institution. My view is to take on board and include the appropriate representation from the DHERST, UPNG School of Business Public Policy to the Academic Committee as well.”

Public Service Minister Joe Sungi said he is confident this amendment will improve the Institution in its functions with efficient management and leadership from the top management down.