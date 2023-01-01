PNG AIC REPORT ON HELI SOLUTIONS BELL 407

Last month EMTV News ran a story on the forced landing of the HELI SOLUTIONS BELL 407. It was a chartered flight by Enga Provincial Health Authority to distribute medical supplies along the Engan border.

PNG Accident Investigation Commission (AIC) Acting Board Chairman Captain Aria Bouraga, MBE, announced the public release of the Preliminary Report related to the Heli Solutions LTD Bell 407 Helicopter.

According to Captain Bouraga, the helicopter had a complete loss of tail rotor trust inflight resulting in an emergency landing about 3.5 nautical miles (NM) Northwest of Wapenamanda Airport, Enga Province, PNG on 18 February 2023, at about 11:40 local time.

At this stage, the AIC has established that the tail rotor shaft connected to the tail rotor gearbox detached from the helicopter inflight. The pilot immediately carried out an emergency landing in a garden belonging to the locals about 3.5 nautical miles (NM) Northwest of Wapenamanda Airport. The pilot shut down the engine and the loadmaster evacuated the passengers. The helicopter sustained significant damage to its tail rotor assembly and shaft. It was reported that none of the persons onboard sustained injury during the accident and subsequent evacuation.