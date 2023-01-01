BIRD ON THE ECONOMY OF PNG

By Samantha Solomon

With the continuous increase in the prices of goods and services in the country, Governor for East Sepik Allan Bird asked for an intervention by the government to ensure citizens are aware of the latest global affairs that are also affecting the country.

During the parliament sitting last Friday, Governor Bird highlighted some of the issues that are affecting countries like the United States in terms of the economy.

Governor Bird said, the prolonged pandemic that the entire world faced, forced a lot of governments to borrow including PNG, as such central banks around the world began to tighten interest rates in order to control inflation.

He noticed that in the last few months there has been a lot of concern on the issue of inflation and many Papua New Guineans do not understand why we are facing inflation.

He said, “we somehow feel that what is happening in the other parts of the world will not have any impact on us, we should have a mechanism that recognises what is happening in the other parts of the world that affects us.”

“COVID-19 and the Ukraine and Russian war has affected the whole world and PNG cannot act as if this will not affect us,” Governor Bird stated.