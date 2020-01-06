SHP eyes Medivac Services in 2020

The Southern Highlands Provincial Government is planning to introduce medical evacuation services in 2020.

Powi believes this will alleviate emergency cases, especially in remote areas of Southern Highlands Province. Governor Powi says providing Medivac health services is an expensive exercise, however it is of great benefit for remote communities.

“We have talked to some aviation companies and its been positive”, said Powi.

Governor William Powi says more dialogue will be created to introduce this service to the Province.

Morobe province, Namatanai, Goilala and Alotau are among other districts and provinces who have also partnered with aviation companies to provide this service for their electorates.

Meanwhile the Southern Highlands Provincial Government has secured a partnership with an American Company to deliver medical equipment. Governor Powi says the medical equipment will be distributed in major health centres around the Province.

The first containers are expected to reach PNG soil mid this year.

By Jack Lapauve Jr, EMTV – Port Moresby