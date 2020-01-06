Brown River LLG embraces Community Policing

Community policing is an initiative to eradicate the level of crime related issues in a society.

For Brown River LLG in the Kairuku Hir District of Central Province, this initiative has ensured a peaceful festive season.

A forum was held yesterday at Brown River LLG to embrace the community policing initiative.

Present were CS, Police, Open MP Peter Isaimo, leaders from ward councils & LLGs, and members of the general public.

A ward councillor says despite meeting many encounters, the initiative must be embraced.

Brown River LLG President, Lucian Rove, wants this program to continue in 2020 by training representatives from ward councils.

“This initiative must continue in 2020”,said President Rove.

Rove calling on MP Peter Isoaimo to support the initiative with relevant funding.

Several Community members were involved with police over the festive season engaged in Community Policing. Several suspects were arrested and hotspots identified.

Police want the District Administration to provide funding and train locals to be reservist, and a few have already been identified. CS has put its hand up to assist the District carry out awareness during Community Policing rounds.

While much of the Community Policing depends on logistic support and manpower, local MP Peter Isoaimo says funding continues to be an issue. He supports the initiative and says the DDA will make efforts to support Community Policing and for a police post in the area.

The forum ended with a surrendering of homebrew equipment to police and a show of solidarity to enforce and embrace community policing.

By Jack Lapauve Jr, EMTV – Port Moresby