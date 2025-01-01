PARLIAMENT PASSES AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION TO DECLARE PNG’S CHRISTIAN IDENTITY; SECTION 45 PROTECTING FREEDOM TO PRACTISE OTHER FAITHS REMAINS INTACT

The role of Christianity and the work of churches in unifying the diverse people of PNG is finally being formally recognized by the State of Papua New Guinea.

Parliament voted 80 to 4 to allow the Constitution of PNG to declare its affinity to and identity as a Christian country with these words to appear in the preamble of the Constitution, “(we) acknowledge and declare God, the Father; Jesus Christ, the Son; and Holy Spirit, as our Creator and Sustainer of the entire universe and the source of our powers and authorities, delegated to the people and all persons within the geographical jurisdiction of Papua New Guinea.”

The Preamble of the Constitution can bear this declaration; and for Christianity to be reflected as part of the PNG Ways in the Fifth Goal, which is also in the Preamble; and similar identification to be made in section 1; and the Bible to be declared as one of the national symbols in section 3 of the Constitution.

The amendment has been a long time coming, and is part of an extensive work carried out by the PNG Constitutional Law Reform Commission in 2022 throughout the country consulting communities, churches, provincial and local leaders, and the civil society who have all agreed to have the Constitution make these important declarations.

Prime Minister James Marape, was “happy” to finally see the bill passed.

“I am happy. This constitutional amendment finally recognizes our country as a Christian country. This reflects, in the highest form, the role Christian churches have played in our development as a country. “With so much diversity, languages, associated cultures and tribal affiliations, no one can dispute the fact that Christian churches have anchored our country’s unity and togetherness. “Christian churches precede government in many areas. Where government is absent, churches are there. Churches and missionaries have been here well before 1975, the first one of them more than 150 years ago, and they continue to be here to this day, and will continue to work and help our people,” said Prime Minister Marape. PM Marape clarified that this change to the Constitution does not prohibit those from other religions from practicing their faith, as section 45 of the Constitution, which protects the freedom of conscience, thought and religion, is intact. “This is not an operational law, but an addition to the preamble of the Constitution; that we are now placing God in His rightful place. “When we look into the Christian ethos and theology, it recognizes God as the Creator of the universe, the world and our country. And so through this, we recognize God as the Creator of the resources we have and the Creator of our life. “I offer my highest commendations to the Members of Parliament for their votes. This is the final vote and so the due process will run its course and amendment take place,” said Prime Minister Marape.