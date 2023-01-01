SENIOR STATESMAN PASSES ON AT AGE 70

Known throughout East Sepik Province as the designer of the Shark emblem on the East Sepik Provincial Flag, Late Mr Joseph Cherake Molom was a well decorated public servant for many years.

Originally from Tarawai Island in Wewak, Mr Cherake was an educator and a leader during his years of service im the East Sepik Provincial Education Department.

His passing on the 2nd of this Month came as shock to family members as they were really hoping for a turn of events, but unfortunately Late Mr Cherake passed on.

Among his great achievements, Late Mr Cherake was the receiver of the Order of Logohu Medal. In 2011, Cherake was awarded the National Logohu Medal by the Papua New Guinea honours system for his services and contributions to the provincial and national education department.

His most recognizable work in the National Education Department was being the Author to the Grade 10 Science Textbook -Chapter Human Body.

Since his passing many Sepik Elites whom he taught during his teaching years took to their social media pages to achieve his work and input in their lives as their educator.

Mr Cherake retired from his teaching career in 2020.

A funeral program for Late Mr Joseph Cherake is yet to be released by family members.