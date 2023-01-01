PUBLIC URGED NOT TO USE ESP SYNTHETIC TRACK

East Sepik Athletics Association President Mr Malcolm Limbai made an open call to the people of East Sepik to stop using the Synthetic track at the Sir Somare Stadium in Wewak as a place for Learn Drive.

Mr Limbai said these following complaints from eyewitnesses stating a senior public servant was sighted driving on the track this morning.

President Limbai said the synthetic track itself is deteriorating but regardless, athletes still train in it and the public should respect the Code of Athletics and refrain from using the track to Learn Drive.

He went on to say that the code of athletics is very much active in the province and such behaviour by senior public servants is very disrespectful.

“Looking after this facility should be everyone’s duty,” said President Limbai.

He also said Provincial Sports Director Mr.Emmanuel ToMarum was informed of this complaint.

ESAA President further stated that the association is looking to host its Provincial Games at the end of next week, to make selection for the Team East Sepik in preparation for the upcoming PNG Games.