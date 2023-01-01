AIR NIUGINI DANGEROUS GOODS TRAINING

Air Niugini’s recent Dangerous Goods training was conducted for the first time, Competency -based Training and Assessment methods as required by International Civil Aviation Organisation and International Air Transport Association.

Sixteen participants from Puma Energy, Exxon Mobil, DHL, Pentagon Freight Services, Hi-Lift and OK Tedi Mining Ltd were the first batch to use Competency -based Training and Assessment procedures, which is a new, mandated method of conducting and assessing Dangerous Goods training by International Civil Aviation Organisation and International Air Transport Association.

Air Niugini’s Non-Technical Training Instructor, Martin Tugano said since the training was conducted using Competency -based Training and Assessments method, the participants will receive certificates with International Air Transport Association co-branding.

He said Receiving IATA co-branding certificate means that the training is internationally recognised and adds more value to their current skills and performance at work.

Air Niugini is the only organization in the country offering Dangerous Goods training to external clients under the airline’s Part 141 training organization and issues certificates and licenses under Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) Civil Aviation Rule (CAR) part 92.

Dangerous goods are articles or substances that may endanger the health or safety of persons on board the aircraft. Dangerous Goods training therefore provides the technical knowledge, skills, procedures and processes to ensure highest safety standards to satisfy ICAO /IATA/CASA PNG Regulatory requirements.

Mr Tugano said transporting dangerous goods by air is more restricted due to its change in pressure, temperature and vibration during transport and therefore, personnel shipping dangerous goods by air must know the international and national government regulations for safe transport.

The next CBTA training scheduled for 10th to 14th April involving participants from Hevi-lift Aviation, Porgera Joint Venture, Manolos Aviation and ExxonMobil.