SEIN PRIMARY CELEBRATES OPENING OF NEW DOUBLE CLASSROOM

Sein Primary School in Sein village of ward 16, Ambenob Local Level Government in Madang Province opened a new double classroom for its grade five and six students on early this month.

Present to officiate the ceremony was Madang Governor, Ramsey Pariwa and Madang Rural Development Foundation (MRDF) Managing Director Mr. Kurere Matanzana.

During the opening ceremony, the Governor presented K50 000 to the school as part of his commitment to support the education sector in ward 16. The governor also made a presentation of K50 000 to Hobe Primary School on the same day in ward 15, Ambenob LLG.

MRDF Managing Director, Kurere Matanzana has worked closely with the schools for many years, supporting them with school supplies, training, and infrastructure development. He is happy that the good governor has taken note of their efforts and came onboard to support the community led initiatives.

The governor, in his remarks praised the Sein and Hobe communities for their efforts in driving education progress without the support of the government. He thanked them for being self-reliant and encouraged them to continue on this path because that’s what attract blessings and drew his attention to support them.

MRDF MD, Kurere Matanzana, praised the village leaders, thanked the ward councilors, the youth leaders and parents for their support and made a pledge to continue supporting both schools.

Ward Councilor, Domol Irun thanked Matanzana and Governor Pariwa for their support and charged the community members to embrace the change and push for more infrastructural development for the schools, especially staff housing and classrooms.

The event was witnessed by the Provincial Teaching Service Commission Chairman, Kalai, Provincial Rural Commander, Inspector Peter Gorek, headmasters, ward councilors and community members.