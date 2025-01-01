Culture Education Entertainment Finance Life Momase News Papua New Guinea Politics Programs Travel

SEIN PRIMARY CELEBRATES OPENING OF NEW DOUBLE CLASSROOM

by Lorraine Jimal0202

Sein Primary School in Sein village of ward 16, Ambenob Local Level Government in Madang Province opened a new double classroom for its grade five and six students on early this month.

Present to officiate the ceremony was Madang Governor, Ramsey Pariwa and Madang Rural Development Foundation (MRDF) Managing Director Mr. Kurere Matanzana.

During the opening ceremony, the Governor presented K50 000 to the school as part of his commitment to support the education sector in ward 16. The governor also made a presentation of K50 000 to Hobe Primary School on the same day in ward 15, Ambenob LLG.

MRDF Managing Director, Kurere Matanzana has worked closely with the schools for many years, supporting them with school supplies, training, and infrastructure development. He is happy that the good governor has taken note of their efforts and came onboard to support the community led initiatives.

The governor, in his remarks praised the Sein and Hobe communities for their efforts in driving education progress without the support of the government.  He thanked them for being self-reliant and encouraged them to continue on this path because that’s what attract blessings and drew his attention to support them.

MRDF MD, Kurere Matanzana, praised the village leaders, thanked the ward councilors, the youth leaders and parents for their support and made a pledge to continue supporting both schools.

Ward Councilor, Domol Irun thanked Matanzana and Governor Pariwa for their support and charged the community members to embrace the change and push for more infrastructural development for the schools, especially staff housing and classrooms.

The event was witnessed by the Provincial Teaching Service Commission Chairman, Kalai, Provincial Rural Commander, Inspector Peter Gorek, headmasters, ward councilors and community members.

Related posts

Hiri West Get Into Rugby Program Kicks off

EMTV Online

PRESIDENT CONDEMNED MASS KILLING

Lorraine Jimal

Department Of Works Committed to Delivering Key Projects

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!
  • Totoagung
  • Toto Slot
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Totoagung2
  • Toto Slot
  • Toto Slot
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Slot
  • Cantiktoto
  • Sakuratoto2
  • Sakuratoto3
  • Totokita
  • Totokita2
  • Totokita3
  • Toto Slot
  • Totokita3
  • Pay4d
  • Totoagung
  • Totoagung2
  • Amintoto Login
  • indoharian
  • republikpkk
  • pakettour
  • theapexherald
  • onlinepaperwriter
  • iklantemanggung
  • knoydart-foundation
  • tipswheel
  • thecoopmarketing
  • istanaxplaygaming
  • istanaxplay-gaming
  • shokosugi
  • https://malaybalaycity.gov.ph/
  • https://mysantinis.com/
  • https://www.sawyerglass.com/
  • https://www.thewrightlawyers.com/
  • https://www.colegiosramonycajal.es/
  • https://diskopukm.jogjaprov.go.id/
  • https://eastendfoods.co.uk/
  • https://forexblog.ae/
  • https://www.m2obras.com.br/
  • https://www.columbusfamilylaw.org/
  • https://simmonspavingcompany.ca/
  • https://breambugs.com/
  • https://somosboca.com/
  • https://gozarte.net/
  • https://www.alllanguages.com/
  • https://www.saguarolakeranchstable.com/
  • https://www.stmarysdubai.com/
  • https://bckonline.com/
  • https://centurybattery.com.my/
  • https://www.carlosesandoval.com/
  • Amintoto
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Macau
  • Data Toto Macau
  • Situs Toto
  • Slot Gacor 4d
  • Pay4d
  • Toto Slot
  • Restoslot4d
  • Situs Slot Gacor
  • Qdal88
  • Slot Thailand
  • Slot88
  • Slot Gacor Gampang Menang
  • Qdal88
  • Slot Gacor
  • Slot Thailand
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • QDAL88
  • SLOT THAILAND
  • THAILAND SLOT
  • QDAL88
  • Toto Slot
  • Sbobet
  • Sakuratoto
  • Bandar Toto
  • Situs Toto
  • Slot Gacor Maxwin
  • Sakuratoto
  • Situs Toto
  • Toto Slot