PAPA COMMUNITY GETS NEW VILLAGE COURTHOUSE

The recent handover and inauguration of a courthouse in Papa village, Central Province marks an important milestone in strengthening peace and stability within Papa and its surrounding communities.

ExxonMobil PNG (EMPNG), the operator of the PNG LNG Project, through its community development investment initiatives is committed to working with its partners to better the lives of people from both its project areas like Papa as well as others across the nation.

Papa Ward 14 Councillor, Alphonse Nao Nunu thanked EMPNG for funding the new Papa Courthouse.

“This is timely and will help us move away from the traditional practice of conducting court sessions under the trees. Additionally, this will boost the morale of our village Magistrates and Peace Officers by providing them with a proper facility to help them to operate more efficiently.

“These developments are not just physical structures but symbols of hope, progress and the collective efforts of dedicated individuals and organizations. And it should be noted

that this new court facility will also support the Lealea community. “Nao added.

LNG Plant Manager Brent Decker said, “EMPNG recognizes the critical role village courts play in PNG’s legal system as they bring justice directly to communities. The ability to resolve disputes locally, without travelling to distant courts, directly contributes to strengthening communities and preserving community harmony.”

Decker thanked key partners like local Ward Councillors, Papa Village community leaders, Central Province Authorities, the local umbrella LANCO Laba Holdings, Gas

Resources PNGLNG Plant Ltd, MRDC and the local community for their collaboration and hard work to deliver this and other projects for the community.

The new courthouse contains multiple office spaces to accommodate not only the community Magistrate and Court Clerk, but also to provide a safe space for victims of gender-based violence or issues relating to vulnerable groups in the society.

Coinciding with this momentous ceremony was also the opening of a new double storey classroom at Papa Junior High School that will accommodate grade 10 students by providing a more spacious and conducive learning environment for adequate teacher – student learning. In addition, the school also received a new staff house for the principal to maintain teacher welfare, a critical component in ensuring the children in the Papa community achieve their full potential.