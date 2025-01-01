SOUTH FLY SIGNS GRANT AGREEMENTS

A total of 29 Ward Development Committee representatives from eight wards in South Fly District, Western Province, signed grant agreements yesterday for projects chosen by their communities aimed at community or economic development.

The representatives gathered in Daru from February 24 to 28 for training and induction as part of their final preparations related to their respective PNG-Australia Partnership funded community and economic development grants.

Provincial Administrator Robert Alphonse Kaiyun congratulated the grantees and thanked Australia, stating,

“I would like to acknowledge our close long-term partnership with Australia to deliver on Western Province’s vision to strengthen economic development and build resilient communities. I expect the groups receiving these grants to take ownership and work to make their projects succeed.”

Successful applicants from the Oriomu-Bituri, Morehead, Forecoast Kiwai and Fly Kiwai Local Level Government demonstrated that their projects would benefit the community, including women and people with disabilities.

Chairman of Sibidiri Community’s Poultry Management Committee Sampson Tago, said, “The project will greatly assist in ensuring food and financial security because it is an investment to boost our community’s economic activity.”

Signing on behalf of the Waidoro community, Ward Development Committee Chairman Bazi Kazipam also expressed his happiness, “The Lucas mill project will help us improve our living conditions and develop our forestry sector through creating economic growth and supporting other local and inclusive initiatives.”

The first eight grants signed were for egg production, sawmills, and farm equipment projects. The remaining 22 grants for egg production, women’s resource centres, community halls, and bridges will follow in the coming months.

During the grant period, the grantees will continue to receive technical support and skills development to successfully manage and implement their grants.

Australian High Commission representative Christine Charity applauded the achievements of the eight community groups from Morehead and Oriomo-Bituri Local Level Government.

“I am privileged to join the ward and community representatives here in Daru to celebrate today’s signing of the first eight grant agreements, which will support egg production, sawmills, and farm equipment projects.”

“These grant projects will support local communities and people to have money in the pocket and food on the table. This is the Western Provincial Government’s top priority, and Australia is proud to be working hand-in-hand and side-by-side with the people of Western Province to reach some of the most remote and hard-to-reach communities.”