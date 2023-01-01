SAWANG ON EMPLOYMENT CONCERNS

By Gladys Kila

In the face of employment crisis the member for Nipa Kutubu has raised a series of concerns to the minister for Labour and Employment, Kessy Sawang on the strategies she is taking to address this issue.

Minister for Labor and Employment, Kessy Sawang said, the Marape- Rosso government is much aware of the unemployment issues the country is facing at this time.

She said, it is a challenging time as the country is dealing with high inflation, low formal sector employment, skills gap as well as the vulnerabilities and the risk faced by majority of the people who are in the informal sector.

She further added, as the minister for Labor and Employment, the government does not provide enough employment opportunities hence, under her care she is looking forward to amending Papua New Guineas aging Labor Laws.

Minister Sawang said, the government has recently launched the medium term development under the MTPD 4 and the government has ambitious but achievable plans of creating a million jobs in 2027.

She said, her department will also be focusing on reviewing the minimum wage and making informed decisions about improving the Labor market.