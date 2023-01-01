Rural Service Delivery Program (RSDP) in Rabaul District aims at equipping Ward Development Committees (WDCs) and Community Driven Development Sub-Committees (CDDSC) on effective project implementation.

WDC members of Malaguna No.2 of Balanataman LLG in the Rabaul District have successfully completed a one-week training on community sub-project implementation and operations.

The training was conducted recently by the Rural Service Delivery Program (RSDP) team in East new Britain which aims at equipping WDCs and Community Driven Development Sub-Committees on effective project implementation.

Balanataman LLG is one of the five pilot LLGs in ENB to roll-out the RSDP program starting with trainings on community procurement, bookkeeping, management of construction site, social and environment safeguards, project monitoring and reporting.

Community Development Worker Charles Matupit said that WDCs and CDDSCs play an important role in the development and management of projects within the ward level. Community projects need proper planning and supervision for it to be successfully implemented.

Malaguna No.2 WDC Chairman Mr Alfred Wagon raised concerns on common misconceptions such as misappropriation of project funding to benefit only a certain group.

Mr Wagon said, managing people’s expectations and grievances during the project construction phase is also important as this awareness has been done to give the right information.

Meanwhile, The Community Development Officer Mr Charles Matupit stressed on the importance of the training saying, the Procurement of materials is an important part for projects and that WDCs have to learn and understand what community procurement is, as well as Financial Management Act so that it guides them. He added that, there should be proper book keeping and reporting of all transactions to maintain that trust with communities by being transparent and accountable.

When closing the one-week training, Rabaul Deputy District Administrator Mr Babel Umbri said that, the training is timely and informative. He further encouraged the participants to implement what they have acquired in their respective roles.

Babel said that community groups should ensure there is wider consultation and participation from everyone in the community and added that all projects must have sustainability plans to benefit future generations.