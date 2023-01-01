ICAC IN OPERATION

Prime Minister James Marape says, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) is now up and running, and urged the public to report all matters of corruption

He said today, that three ICAC Commissioners from overseas have been engaged.

“Any cases of corruption that the public sees out there should be reported to ICAC, as well as Police and Ombudsman Commission,” PM Marape said.

“Our government does not tolerate corruption.

“People should not only just post cases of alleged corruption on the social media but report these to the responsible authorities.

We also have the Whistle Blowers’ Act and the Proceeds of Crime Act for undisclosed wealth in place, so Papua New Guineans should not just post cases of alleged corruption, they should report them.

“I reiterate that ours is an anti-corruption Government.”

PM Marape said, the Proceeds of Crime Act, which was passed by Parliament last year, showed how serious his government was about fighting corruption.

It means that public officials – politicians and public servants – must explain and prove that their wealth was legitimately obtained. Those who hold public offices, and illegally gain wealth through corrupt practices, will now come under scrutiny with passage of this bill.

“I made a commitment to this nation, when I became Prime Minister in May 2019, that we will fight corruption,” PM Marape said.

He added, Marape-Rosso government is serious about fighting corruption as shown by passage of the Whistle Blowers’ Act and establishment of ICAC in 2020, and the Proceeds of Crime Bill in 2022 – which completes the trifecta of anti-corruption laws.

“If you are a politician or public servant, or any ordinary citizen who suddenly has many houses or many cars, or a fat bank account with no explanation as to where this money came from, then Police and Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) have every right to question you,” PM Marape said.

“If you have earned this honestly, then there is nothing for you to be fearful about, as you have done nothing wrong or illegal.

“We want a population made up of people who are earning an honest living.

“Gone are the days when we allowed corruption to proliferate among us,” PM Marape stated.