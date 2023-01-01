TEACHERS TO ALIGN STANDARDS WITH SET COMPETENCIES

A one-day workshop was hosted at Livuan/Reimber Local Level Government in Gazelle District last week by a new LLG School Inspector. The gathering was for all head masters and head teachers in elementary and primary schools in the LLG to familiarize themselves with some of the new plans for its schools.

The LLG is now an inspectorate of its own for the first time with a new inspector.John Tio who was the former officer at the National Education Department responsible for learning standards and inspections is now the new School Inspector Basic Education in the LLG.

Currently, there are 48 schools (33 elementary and 15 primary) with 289 teachers in Livuan-Reimber LLG alone.

With this simple motto, “thinking standards, talking standards and walking standards,” Mr Tio wants to change the schools through teachers who will be working in collaboration. He has initiated many things in the education department which bench marking is one of them.

He said, all schools are tasked to establish teaching and learning cultures and the school and teachers’ minimum standard and polices for the way forward for quality education.

Some of the plans include, the School Learning Improvement Plan (SLIP), Development of the Behavioural Management Plan (BMP) for the schools, Financial Management and Integration of culture using local context in teaching to name a few.

LLG President Sam Piniau urged the teachers during the meeting to work together to rise standards for quality education.

Livuan LLG Manager Orim Popon mentioned that there is an increase in law-and-order issues in the LLG. He said therefore, the way forward is for each ward to have established childhood schools in order to solve the arising issues.

Head Teacher for Vunairoto Primary School, Daniel Marcus said, they want to align and reposition their way of leadership and what the government expects from them as teachers.

Mr Daniel Markus told Emtv that; schools have some school traditions which they want to unify with all the schools in the LLG. Speaking the same language across the board will help build children up and rise standards in schools

Head Teacher for Iatapal Primary School, Mathias ToLulu mentioned that most of the schools in the LLG have not been performing well over the years. He added that they are now grateful that the Provincial Education Department has sent an inspector on ground to help boost academic performances of both teachers and students to a much higher level.

He stated that; they are optimistic and looking forward to move to the next level. In which an educated community is needed to change the mindset of the people through education

Teachers were also urged to have the will power to administer the school and implement what needs to be implemented.

All the schools are due for inspection and are expected to submit in September their inspection data, supervisors’ draft reports, attend to advisory visit, lesson observations and inspector’s draft report.