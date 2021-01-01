Rubber farmers urged to sell lumps before close of business

By Jim John

Rubber farmers in North Fly District of Western Province are being advised that buying of rubber cup-lumps for this year will stop on December 10th 2021.

In a public notice issued on November 15th this year, the management team of North Fly Rubber Limited (NFRL) stated they will not buy rubber after this date till next year 2022.

Rubber farmers are encouraged that buying and selling of cup lumps will not continue after December 17th as the factory will close for business operations and expected to resume work on January 3rd 2022.

The factory management team in Kiunga is urging rubber farmers to sell all coagulated rubber lumps so that farmer’s hard work is served before close of business operations.