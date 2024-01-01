ROSSO ACTING PRIME MINISTER

Deputy Prime Minister and Member for Lae Open John Rosso is now the Acting Prime Minister in the absence of the Prime Minister James Marape.

Prime Minister Marape left the country this morning, to make a brief visit to Singapore and will return on Tuesday, 26th of March, 2024.

Accompanying the Prime Minister is the Minister for Petroleum, Jimmy Maladina.

“I will be out of the country for a short trip to Singapore with Petroleum Minister, Jimmy Maladina,” stated Prime Minister Marape.

“We will engage in meetings in Singapore centered on fuel-related matters.

“I will be back in country on Tuesday morning.”