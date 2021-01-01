Kiunga District COVID Awareness



Hundreds of local residents in Kiunga, Western Province have been raising concerns for proper COVID-19 awareness to be done in rural villages along Fly river, Kiunga-Tabubil highway and catchment areas.

They say misinformation has caused fear among villagers who want a clear awareness of COVID-19 and an explanation of the vaccination program.

A villager in Matkomnai village, along Kiunga-Tabubil highway who requested anonymity says more awareness should be done for people to make their own decisions on vaccinations.

She says some district health officers carried out COVID-19 awareness in the village last month but people are still in fear and need more awareness.

In response, North Fly District health manager, Mr Rody Ukin says awareness is already being conducted in the town areas and will continue into villages this month.

He says health workers are working closely with the Provincial Health Authorities and Church run health centres to monitor the situation in the district.

Mr Ukin says vaccination in Kiunga began in May this year and is still continuing with the Johnson and Johnson and Astra Zeneca vaccines.

Currently Kiunga, wearing of face masks is being observed in the main market, banks, schools, shops, hospitals, and PMV buses.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 information booths have been set up in and around the town for public awareness purposes.