RELIEF EFFORTS CONTINUE IN ENGA PROVINCE

PICTURED: Relief items by the Lagaip District Development Authority presented to the affected families recently at Kaokalam village in Maip-Mulitaka LLG of the Paiela-Pogera District, Enga Province.

Relief efforts are ongoing in Enga Province, following the devastation of the May 24th landslide.

In a recent update by the United Nations, the PNG Defense Force are leading search and rescue efforts.

The site’s remoteness, ongoing terrain movement and damage to access roads is slowing relief efforts.

It was noted that Government authorities remain focused on clearing debris and improving access to the site.

The exact number of victims at this stage is still unknown. Affected communities estimated that at least 670 people are missing following the landslide, this number is subject to change as rescue efforts are ongoing and expected to continue for days.

UN affirmed continuing work with local authorities to verify preliminary estimates of injured, missing and dead, and assisting with response efforts.

A report by the Laigap DDA noted that another three dead bodies were retrieved recently bringing the total of dead bodies retrieved as of yesterday to 7.

UN noted to have assisted with establishing evacuation centers that are currently being managed by local authorities with the assistance of the PNG Defense Force.

Recently, the Lagaip District Development Authority (LDDA) has provided humanitarian assistance to the landslide affected Kaokalam villagers in the Maip-Mulitaka LLG of the nearby Paiela-Pogera District.

Food rations, clothing, bedding, cooking utensils and associated items were delivered to those directly affected by the landslide yesterday.

Meanwhile, the devastation has received heartfelt condolences from abroad.

Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese in a statement recently expressed his deep condolences to those affected and affirmed that Australia stands ready to assist.

Sharing similar sentiments was the President of United States, Joe Biden who affirmed the support of US to PNG in such time of need.