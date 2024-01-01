PAPUA NEW GUINEAN TRAILBLAZER TAKES CHARGE OF CYBER SECURITY AT HEINEKEN MALAYSIA BERHAD

Andrew Tobe is the first Papua New Guinean Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Manager at HEINEKEN Malaysia Berhad.

His journey to this pivotal role has been marked by significant milestones. Joining SP Brewery in 2021 as the Information Security Supervisor, he spearheaded initiatives to ensure compliance with HEINEKEN’s Cyber Security Standards and bolstered security awareness within the organization. His contributions extended to crucial ICT projects, including the implementation of OneHR and the migration of legacy systems.

In 2023, Andrew embarked on virtual and in-person Short-Term Assignments with HEINEKEN Malaysia Berhad and HEINEKEN Myanmar, respectively, as the Cluster Cyber Security Officer, laying the groundwork for his current appointment.

As the PCI DSS Manager at HEINEKEN Malaysia Berhad, Andrew Tobe will play a pivotal role in upholding the company’s PCI DSS Programme and ensuring adherence to global standards, underscoring Papua New Guinea’s prowess in the global arena of cyber security and human capital.

Andrew Tobe’s appointment is South Pacific Brewery Ltd’s commitment to nurturing talent. The South Pacific Brewery Ltd is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN.

Through its Short-Term Assignment Program, SP Brewery has been empowering its workforce since 2018, sending staff members like Andrew Tobe to gain valuable experience in HEINEKEN operating companies across the Asia Pacific Region.