PRIME MINISTER MARAPE DECOMMISSIONS FINANCE AND HOUSING MINISTERS.

Pictured: Prime Minister James Marape (File Image)

Prime Minister James Marape has decommissioned Finance Minister Rainbo Paita and Housing Minister Kobby Bomareo from their Cabinet positions following their defection to the Opposition.

He announced that other ministers who have joined the Opposition, once confirmed, will also face decommissioning.

Prime Minister Marape stated that Finschhafen MP Paita and Tewae-Siassi MP Bomareo displayed a lack of respect for Cabinet decorum by not submitting their resignations before leading the defection to the Opposition.

“It certainly gives me no pleasure in decommissioning Rainbo Paita, who has got caught up in this political play and betrayed the trust bestowed upon him, by being the ring leader of Pangu Pati and Government MPs joining ranks with the Opposition,” the Prime Minister said.

“I have also decommissioned Kobby Bomareo as a minister in my Cabinet. Cabinet solidarity has been breached by the defection of Paita and Bomareo.” He added.

Mr. Marape stated that it is in the interest of the country and their respective districts that the ministers who may have joined Opposition, apart from Mr. Paita and Mr. Bomareo, confirm that they have done so, and make known their grounds for leaving.

This was revealed in a statement this evening from the Prime Minister’s office.