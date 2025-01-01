RAPA PAYS TRIBUTE

By Samantha Solomon

The late Sir Julius was someone who lays the foundation of the country, was exactly the words shared by Provincial Member for Western Highlands Province Wai Rapa while paying his tribute yesterday.

Governor Rapa said the country will never forget what the forefathers did in pre independence and post independence to bring the nation to where it is today.

“In the late 1960s and 70s they brought independence to this country, sometimes i ask myself if these leaders were not there, where would be PNG now. When you really look back in those days our forefathers were not really educated including my Papua New Guineans who were also not fully educated who did not understand what independence was but there were few leaders, probably Sir Julius was one important leader because he was educated,” the Governor said.

He said during Late Sir Julius political career he associated with A lot of western highlanders.

” When Late Sir Julius was a leader, he associated with my Western Highlanders and I thank him for that, western highlanders learn a lot from him too. Our former prime minister the Hon Pais Wingti was a very close associate of Late Sir Julius. “he said.

Governor Rapa said on behalf of his province and the leaders of the province he passed his heartfelt condolences to Lady Stella and the Chans.

He described Late Sir Julius as a rare leader that this country had.