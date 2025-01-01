RAPA ARRANGES STUDENT’S SECURITY

By Edward Luke

Western Highlands Provincial Member Wai Rapa has organized road security for the Western Highlands Divine Word University graduating students and their families to travel safely to attend the 43rd graduation ceremony in Madang today.

Western Highlands Provincial Police Commander Chief Supt. John Sagom has instructed three police vehicles, two of which will be escorting the convoy through the University campus in Madang Province.

As the Provincial Member Rapa prioritized education sector in the province, Rapa was keen to have his human resource graduate and arrive back home safely without any disturbance or security issues along the Highlands Highway.

Rapa thanked the Western Highlands Provincial Police Commander Chief Supt. John Sagom for a quick response in instructing police to provide road security from Mount Hagen to Divine Word University in Madang Province and back in Hagen after the graduation ceremony.

Furthermore, Chief Supt. John Sagom said, as instructed by the Police Commissioner David Manning, there were no road blocks along the highway at the moment, but safety of the travelers is paramount after the recent incident.

Sagom mentioned that, two police vehicles will travel with the convey of students through Madang Province while the other will turn back from Eastern Highlands Province.

Chief Supt. Sagom warned the graduating students and their families not to consume alcohol or cause any misbehave while traveling on the road as police are going to monitor them.

He said, all celebrations after the graduation must brought back to Western Highlands Province and not in Madang or while on the road.

Meanwhile, representing the graduating students and their parents, Hitti Peter has expressed gratitude towards the great leadership role possessed by the provincial member Wai Rapa in his priority towards education in the province.