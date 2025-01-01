POIMBIT HEALTH POST OPENS

The people from Poimbit Sarapa and surrounding villages in Angoram District in East Sepik Province can now access better healthcare services with the opening of a new level one health post last week.

The facility is expected to make a significant difference in this remote part of East Sepik.

The new health post, located in Poimbit, was officially opened by member for Angoram and Minister for Forests, Salio Waipo.

Its construction dates back to 2015 when Wewak Agriculture Development Limited, the developer of the Turubu Oil Palm project, began work on the facility as part of its community service commitment.

CHW Nonie Wintawa said

“The health post was officially registered in 2022 with the Department of Health and the East Sepik Provincial Health Authority. Since then, we’ve received medical supplies, but our previous facility was falling apart. Patients were being treated in my bush-material kitchen.”

With common cases including malaria, diarrhea, yaws, knife and wire catapult injuries, and up to ten snake bites per week, the need for a proper facility was urgent.

The newly constructed 9-by-7-meter building will serve not just Poimbit, but also neighboring villages and workers of the Turubu Oil Palm project.

While the opening of the Poimbit Health Post is a major step forward, more investments are needed to fully meet the needs of these remote communities.