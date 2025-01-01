PNGUOT RESPONDS TO STUDENTS CHARGED

The Papua New Guinea University of Technology has responded to 14 students who were recently convicted by the Lae District Court for one count of drunk and disorderly conduct.

The PNG University of Technology Registrar, Veronica Thomas, issued a statement stating the fate of the 14 students who were found guilty by the District Court for “drunk and disorderly conduct.”

She stated that their future now depends on the university’s policies on the number of days they miss classes in accordance with university’s policies.

Registrar Thomas said besides the university’s Zero Tolerance Policy, students are still subject to the laws of the country off- campus.

She added that with the university’s strides towards improving the quality of education and systems, this behaviour is a contradiction to these efforts and must serve as a lesson to all university students that they are not immune to the laws.

The 14 male students were apprehended at 3am on Saturday last week by police, after a tip-off from the toll-free call centre.

They were then held at the Lae Central Police Station cells and appeared before the court on Monday, where they were fined K4,000 or 2 years of imprisonment.

After the decision was handed down by Magistrate Nasiling Bingtau, the 14 students were moved to the Buimo Prison, to be released upon payment of the K4,000 fine.