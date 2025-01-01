RAI COAST DISTRICT TO HAVE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CENTER

The Rai Coast District Development Authority (DDA) signed a contract in Port Moresby yesterday with the Department for Community Development and Religion for the construction of a District Community Development Centre (DCDC), Following the MOU signed last year.

Rai Coast MP, Kessy Sawang expressed gratitude for her team for supporting the project, which aims to serve vulnerable groups, including women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

“This project aligns with the government’s broader goal to strengthen services in rural areas through the ‘Going Rural Initiative.’ We are focusing on rural development and aim to build more such centers across the country,” Minister Peter said.

Secretary Ubase highlighted the importance of bringing government services closer to the people and the composition of the project.

“Similar to other DCDCs, the new two-story facility will feature over 50 workstations on the upper floor, with conference facilities on the ground floor. The office spaces will be allocated to community development officers, various ministerial agencies, government departments, and partner organizations.

“We will also build a transit lodge to provide a safe house for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) and sorcery-related violence. The facility will be securely fenced, with a standby generator and water storage tanks,” Ubase explained.

Sawang acknowledged Youth, Religion, and Community Development Minister, Jason Peter; Secretary Ubase for their leadership and support in establishing the DCDC project.

“Rai Coast in the Madang Province has lacked a proper district office for over a decade, making service delivery challenging. This new building will help bridge this gap and establish a stronger government presence in the region,” she said.

Sawang urged the contractor and the department to complete the project by September 16, in time for the country’s 50th Golden Jubilee celebrations.

“I want to give this building as a 50-year Jubilee gift to the people of Rai Coast. Now that the department and contractor are here, we must complete it before September 16 so our people can see that the government cares,” she added.

Once the district funding component is paid, the department will counter-fund the project and give the green light for the contractor to begin mobilization and construction.